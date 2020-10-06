Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Election Watch, Serbia

Serbian President renews PM Ana Brnabic mandate

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic nominated Prime Minister Ana Brnabic on Monday to remain in office for another term. 

“Several minutes ago I have signed a nomination for the prime minister, and that is Ana Brnabic,” Vucic, who is head of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), told a news conference. “I think this was a good choice.”

An SNS-led alliance won June 21 parliamentary elections by a landslide, securing 188 deputies in the 250–seat parliament, and the approval of Brnabic’s new Cabinet is largely a formality. Parliament is expected to reconvene in the coming days. 

Brnabic, 45, a technocrat who frequently described Vucic as her “boss”, took the post in 2017, as the country’s first female and first openly gay head of government. In October 2019 she joined the SNS.
