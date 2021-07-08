Sergio Ramos joins PSG on two-year contract

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has signed a two-year contract at Paris Saint-Germain until 2023, the French top club said on Thursday.

Named “one of the greatest players of our era” by PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the 25-year-old arrives on a free transfer after a contract renewal at Real, where he had played for 16 years, did not happen.

“This is a big change in my life, a new challenge and it’s a day I will never forget,” Ramos said in a PSG statement.

“I am very proud to be a part of this ambitious project, to be a part of this squad with so many great players. Paris Saint-Germain is a club that has already proven itself at the highest level. I want to continue to grow and improve at Paris and help the team to win as many trophies as possible.”

Ramos reportedly dismissed offers from two English clubs after the end in Madrid where he won four Champions Leagues and became a Spain player with trophies at the 2010 World Cup and the Euros 2008 and 2012.

The veteran centre-back was plagued by injuries in the past season and wasn’t nominated for the Spanish Euro 2020 squad.

He joins a star-studded PSG squad which also includes the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, and is the latest summer signing, following Achraf Hakimi and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Ambitious PSG want to win the Champions League a first time, having reached the final in 2020 and semi-finals last season. PSG also lost the French title race to Lille.

“Sergio is a complete footballer, one of the best defenders in the history of the game. He is a born competitor, a leader and a true professional. His vast experience and ambition is in perfect synergy with those of the club,” Al-Khelaifi said.

dpa