Serie A explores alternatives to TIM in sponsorship deal talks

Reading Time: 2 minutes

TIM brand tied to Italy’s top soccer league for over two decades

Serie A in talks with TIM, Eni and others

League seeking to improve deal worth 20 million euro annually

By Elvira Pollina

MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) – Serie A is exploring potential alternatives to a title sponsorship deal with Telecom Italia (TIM) whose brand has been tied with Italy’s top flight soccer league for over two decades, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Serie A is seeking to sign a more lucrative deal once the existing three-year contract with TIM — the league’s title sponsor — expires in June.

Under such a deal, TIM grants Serie A some 20 million euros ($21.67 million) annually and so far the telecoms firm has showed little appetite in improving financial terms as CEO Pietro Labriola is on hunt for savings as part of a restructuring effort, the sources said.

Beside TIM, other companies including energy group Eni have been in talks with Serie A in recent weeks and are considering a bid for the sponsorship deal, according to the sources.

Eni’s sponsorship proposal would involve its sustainable mobility unit Enilive, the sources said.

TIM, Eni and Serie A declined to comment.

Serie A’s clubs representatives will gather on Friday to take stock of negotiations at a scheduled meeting in Milan but a decision is not expected yet as talks are ongoing, the sources added.

TIM has been title sponsorship partner with Serie A since the 1998/1999 season.

($1 = 0.9231 euros)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group