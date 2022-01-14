Serie A’s great entertainers face off as Atalanta attempt to derail Inter

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two of Serie A’s great entertainers go head to head on Sunday as free-scoring Atalanta look to derail league leaders Inter Milan, who are threatening to pull clear of the chasing pack.

Despite working to a vastly inferior budget than their rivals, Atalanta continue to punch above their weight in Serie A, with the Bergamo side again sitting in the top four, as they aim to qualify for the Champions League for the fourth season in a row.

Last season, Atalanta were Serie A’s top scorers and after a slow start, only champions Inter and AC Milan have found the net more often this term with Gian Piero Gasperini’s team putting six past Udinese last weekend.

Inter’s lethal attack has helped them go on a run of eight successive league wins, moving Simone Inzaghi’s side back to the top of the standings, one point clear of Milan having played one game fewer.

Inzaghi has plenty of selection dilemmas ahead of Sunday’s clash in Bergamo, after fringe forward Alexis Sanchez came off the bench to score the winner in Wednesday’s Italian Super Cup success over Juventus.

via Reuters