Seven cities shortlisted to host Eurovision 2023 in the UK

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Seven cities have been shortlisted to host Eurovision 2023 in the UK.

These were Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield that have been selected as potential host cities.

Twenty cities had expressed an interest in hosting the competition and those not making the shortlist include London and Belfast.

The BBC – who broadcast the contest in the UK – made the selection alongside the event organisers, the European Broadcasting Union.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra, a rap-folk band, won Eurovision 2022, in a symbolic show of public support in solidarity against Russia’s invasion of the country.

As a result of the war, the UK was given the chance to host Eurovision for the ninth time – more than any other country – after their 2022 entrant Sam Ryder came second in the competition.

The seven remaining cities will be scored on a set of criteria, the BBC said, including:

“Having a suitable venue and sufficient space to deliver the requirements of the Song Contest

“The commitment that can be made by a city or region to hosting the event, including the financial contribution

“The strength of the cultural offer which includes off screen local and regional activity as well as showcasing Ukrainian culture and music

“And alignment with the BBC’s strategic priorities as a public service broadcaster, such as providing value to all audiences and supporting the creative economy in the UK”

The successful city will be chosen by the BBC and Eurovision organisers, and will be announced in the autumn.

Birmingham and Glasgow have been named as the bookmakers’ favourites, while Glasgow and Manchester have proved the most popular in polls on Eurovision fan sites.

Read more via BBC