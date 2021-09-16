Seven drown in choppy Mediterranean Sea off French coast

Reading Time: < 1 minute

At least seven people have died after drowning in rough Mediterranean seas in the south of France, authorities say.

They were swept out to sea while swimming off seven beaches – despite warnings of dangerous choppy waters.

The seas were stirred up by storms and high winds.

Five people, in their 60s and 70s, died at five beaches in Hérault, in the south west. Another two men, aged 58 and 71, drowned at two beaches in the Bouches-du-Rhône, further east.

Emergency services in Hérault say they tried to save 12 people drowning off beaches at Agde, La Grande-Motte, Marseillan, Serignan and Vias. Seven were rescued but five died.

Read more via BBC