Severe delays in Malta Public Transport’s service due to closure of Triq l-Indipendenza

Malta Public Transport is experiencing severe delays in its service due to the closure of Triq L-Indipendenza in Tal-Pietà. A diversion is in place affecting all routes serving bus stops “Pieta 1059” and “Bombi 1 1060” in the direction towards Valletta. Route buses coming from Msida or Ta’ Xbiex are being diverted by turning left onto Xatt it-Tiben and proceeding onto Triq Sa Maison, then continuing towards Valletta.

This is affecting all buses operating the following routes: 13, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 24, 25, 31, 32, 35, 41, 43, 44, 45, 46, 48, 49, 50, 54, 56, 238, 250, 260, N13 and TD13.

Unfortunately, this road closure has also resulted in very slow-moving traffic in other various parts of the island and is negatively impacting many routes and the overall public transport service reliability and punctuality.

While we apologise for the inconvenience caused to our passengers, we are working hard to provide the best public transport service possible under the circumstances.