There is shock in Italy after swastikas were daubed this week on the Rome tomb of Alfredino Rampi, a six-year-old boy who died after falling into a well in Vermicino, a village near Frascati, on 10 June 1981.

Infame atto vandalico al cimitero monumentale del Verano, a Roma: parole ingiuriose e undici svastiche disegnate a pennarello sulla lapide di Alfredino Rampi. #IoSeguoTgr @TgrRaiLazio pic.twitter.com/IAGkiRs7qn — Tgr Rai (@TgrRai) May 30, 2022



The failed three-day rescue bid for the boy was televised live in the first such event in Italy, gripping the nation.



Rome police have opened a probe into the desecration of the tomb in the Italian capital’s monumental Verano Cemetery.

File photo of Alfredino Rampi

Via ANSA