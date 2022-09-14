UPDATED: One Tajikistan border guard killed in clashes with Kyrgyzstan – RIA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sept 14 (Reuters) – One Tajikistan border guard was killed and two wounded in clashes between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan overnight, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing the Tajikistan border force.

The clash, which took place on the eve of a regional security body meeting and against the background of fighting between Russia and Ukraine as well as Azerbaijan and Armenia, started after Kyrgyz border guards accused the Tajiks of taking positions at part of the border that has not been demarcated.

While recent years have seen frequent skirmishes along the border, the latest incident follows fighting on Tuesday between two other former Soviet republics, Azerbaijan and Armenia, which was their deadliest since 2020.

The Kyrgyz border service said Tajik guards opened fire after being asked to leave “combat positions” along the border and Kyrgyz guards used weapons in response, Russia’s RIA state news agency said.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.

(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Photo – Kyrgyz servicemen stand at a checkpoint in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

