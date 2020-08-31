Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Italy

Sicily Governor and Lampedusa Mayor to meet PM Conte re Migration

Sicily Governor Nello Musumeci and Lampedusa Mayor Toto’ Martello will be received by Premier Giuseppe Conte in Rome on Wednesday, sources said Monday amid a migrant row.

Musumeci’s recent closure ordinance for the island’s migrant centres amid alleged COVID fears was suspended after a legal appeal by the government.

Martello, for his part, on Monday threatened a general strike on the Sicilian island due to the migrant emergency which has crammed its migrant centre past bursting point.

Lampedusa residents have protested migrant landings. Martello met with local business owners to decide on the strike Monday. Also present at the meeting was former League Senator Angela Maraventano. But the strike was called off pending the talks with Conte.

There are now just over 1,000 migrants at the island’s hotspot and its ‘Fraternity House’ after some 200 were transferred to Sicily. On Sunday a boat with 21 migrants aboard caught fire off Crotone in Calabria while migrants were being trans-shipped, and at least three died.
   

British street artist Banksy’s rescue ship got into difficulty and had to be helped by an Italian coastguard vessel.

