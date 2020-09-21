Simona Halep wins first Italian Open title

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Top seed Simona Halep won her first Italian Open title on Monday after defending champion Karolina Pliskova retired while trailing 6-0, 2-1 in Monday’s final.

World number two Halep, 28, was competing in her third Rome WTA final, having finished runner-up in 2017 and 2018 on the clay at the Foro Italico.

Pliskova, the second seed, was playing with her left thigh bandaged, and required treatment on her lower back and upper leg after the first set which Halep swept in just 20 minutes.

The Czech lost her opening service game in the second set, but broke back immediately for 1-1 to claim her first game after half an hour.

FirstPost

Like this: Like Loading...