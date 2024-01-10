Sinéad O’Connor died of natural causes, coroner rules

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sinéad O’Connor died of natural causes, a coroner has said.

The Irish musician was found unresponsive at her south London home in July and pronounced dead at the age of 56.

“This is to confirm that Ms O’Connor died of natural causes,” a statement from Southwark Coroner’s Court said.

“The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death,” the statement added.

The day after her death was announced, police said it was not being treated as suspicious.

The singer had recently moved back to London, tweeting earlier that month that she had been away for 23 years.

O’Connor, known for being an activist as well as a singer, was best known for her single Nothing Compares 2 U, released in 1990, which reached number one and brought her worldwide fame.

Outspoken in her social and political views, she released 10 studio albums between 1987 and 2014.

Read more via BBC

