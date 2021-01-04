Singapore to consider relaxing curbs for vaccinated travellers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Singapore will consider relaxing travel restrictions for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the co-head of the government’s virus taskforce said on Monday.

The Southeast Asian travel hub has largely banned leisure travel, and has some limited business and official travel agreements with certain countries. Most returning residents have to isolate in designated hotels or at home for up to two weeks.

“There are several ongoing studies on the effectiveness of vaccines in reducing transmission risk, and we are monitoring these very carefully,” Lawrence Wong said in parliament.

“If there is clear evidence that transmission risks can be lowered significantly, we will certainly consider some relaxation to the SHN (stay home notice) regime for vaccinated travellers.”

Main Photo: A family walks through the departure hall of the Changi Airport in Singapore. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

