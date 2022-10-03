Singapore victory was Perez’s best drive yet, says Red Bull boss

Reading Time: 1 minute

Sergio Perez’s Singapore Grand Prix victory was ‘world class’ and his best drive yet in Formula One, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said on Sunday.

The race ended with Perez subject to a stewards’ investigation for possible safety car infringements, but with the eventual five second time penalty making no difference to the result.

“That is without a shadow of a doubt the best drive of his career,” Horner told Sky Sports television, with Perez’s championship leading team mate Max Verstappen only seventh after five wins in a row.

“Tricky conditions, he’d nailed the start, converted the start, settled himself into the race, he looked after those intermediate tyres, safety cars coming and going, re-starts, and he just was always in control, super-cool.

“That’s world class, that is right up there. That’s for sure his best victory, I think it even surpasses his Monaco victory and under massive pressure he’s gone out and delivered. Just super, super proud of him. He’s done a wonderful job.”

The victory was the fourth of Perez’s career and third since the 32-year-old joined Red Bull in 2021 just when it seemed his F1 career had reached the end of the road.

via Reuters

