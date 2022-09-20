Sir Keir Starmer says ‘we are lucky to call ourselves Elizabethans’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sir Keir Starmer has declared “we are lucky to call ourselves Elizabethans” in a moving message after Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral.

The leader of the UK’s Labour Party posted a poignant message on Twitter after the service at Westminster Abbey concluded on Monday to pay his respects to the late monarch – who died on September 8 at the age of 96 – and he praised the Queen’s “courage” and “good humour”.

Sir Keir wrote: “Today marks the passing of an era. The dignity, courage, spirit, selflessness and good humour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II showed throughout her reign will always be with us. We are lucky to call ourselves Elizabethans.”

