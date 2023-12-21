Sirens, interceptions in Tel Aviv as Hamas fires rockets from Gaza

Reading Time: 4 minutes

TEL AVIV, Dec 21 (Reuters) – Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and a Reuters camera crew witnessed rocket interceptions on Thursday as Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip said they launched a salvo at Israel’s commercial capital.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said there had been several impact points in southern Tel Aviv but no immediate word of casualties.

The launches showed Hamas, the dominant Palestinian Islamist group, retained some longer-range rocket capabilities even as Israeli forces gain ground in a Gaza war now in its third month.

Fighting in the Gaza Strip escalated on Thursday with what residents described as some of the most intense Israeli bombardment of the war, even as the enemies held what Washington called “very serious discussions” on a new truce.

Bombing was at its most intense over the northern part of the Gaza Strip where orange flashes of explosions and black smoke could be seen as morning broke from across the fence in Israel. Planes roared overhead and the booms of air strikes thundered every few seconds, punctuated by rattling gunfire.

In the south, where hundreds of thousands of people are sheltering from war that has laid much of Gaza to waste, Hamas said an Israeli strike killed the commander of the main checkpoint opened just days ago to let in aid.

Residents in Jabalia in the north of the Strip close to the Israeli border said the area was now completely cut off with Israeli snipers now firing on anyone trying to escape.

With Gaza’s communications links shut down for a second day, the resident spoke to Reuters by phone using an electronic SIM card to access the Israeli mobile network across the fence. Gazans say such cuts to communication links have typically heralded Israeli assaults.

In a social media post, the Palestinian Red Crescent said ambulances were now unable to reach large numbers of casualties inside Jabalia.

The World Health Organization said on Thursday the last hospital in the northern half of the Gaza Strip had effectively ceased functioning over the past two days, leaving no place left to take the wounded.

The intensification of fighting comes even as diplomatic efforts have been ramped up in the final weeks of the year to stave off humanitarian catastrophe.

The sides are discussing a new truce to release some of the more than 100 hostages still held by militants who stormed Israeli towns on a killing spree on Oct. 7. At the same time, the UN Security Council is working on a new plan to ramp up aid.

Ismail Haniyeh, leader of Hamas, the Iran-backed militant group that controls Gaza, was in Egypt for a second day on Thursday for negotiations, a rare personal intervention which in the past has signalled important stages in diplomacy. Islamic Jihad, another militant group, said its leader was also headed there.

The talks appear to be the most serious since a week-long ceasefire collapsed at the start of the month, but the public positions of the opposing sides are far apart. Israel says it will negotiate only on a temporary pause in fighting to free hostages; Hamas says it is interested only in negotiations that will lead to a permanent end to fighting.

Hamas said in a statement that Palestinian factions had taken a united position that there should be “no talk about prisoners or exchange deals except after a full cessation of aggression”.

Earlier, Taher Al-Nono, Haniyeh’s media adviser, told Reuters: “We cannot talk about negotiations while Israel continues its aggression. Discussing any proposal related to prisoners must occur after the cessation of aggression.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen confirmed that negotiations on a hostage release were ongoing but declined to provide details, while repeating Israel’s position that war would not end while Hamas controls Gaza.

“I don’t know of any reduction in the intensity of the warfighting,” Cohen told Ynet TV. “There is no talk of reducing the intensity, at least not in the coming weeks.”

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement: “Whoever thinks we will stop is detached from reality… All Hamas terrorists, from the first to the last, are dead men walking.”

