Situation in Northern Ireland is of grave concern – UK’s Truss

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) – Britain’s foreign minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday that the situation in Northern Ireland was of grave concern, adding that the current trade arrangements weren’t working and changes were needed.

“The situation in Northern Ireland is of grave concern. The Belfast Good Friday Agreement was a huge step change for Northern Ireland in a positive direction. We’re now seeing that undermined by the fact that the Northern Ireland protocol isn’t working,” she told Sky News.

Britain and fellow G7 nations are looking at how Russian assets can be used to fund the rebuilding of Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday.

“We need a new Marshall Plan to rebuild Ukraine and in fact, we’ve just been discussing this at the G7 meeting that I had with my colleagues from around the world. We are looking at what we can do to use Russian assets to help pay for this,” she told Times Radio.

Photo – UK Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH