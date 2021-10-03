Six dead as small plane crashes into a building in Milan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A small private plane crashed over a building in via Marignano, in San Donato Milanese (Milan) and the six people on board all died. Firefighters, police and emergency vehicles have just arrived on the scene.

The aircraft and some cars and the building are on fire.

The plane fell on an empty building under renovation, used as offices and parking for buses. The inhabitants of the area heard a very loud hiss and then an explosion, caused by the impact of the ultralight.

The flames immediately engulfed the two-storey building in via 8 ottobre 2001, at the corner of via Marignano, a few steps from the Eni headquarters in San Donato and from the terminus of the yellow metro in Milan.

Photo – Smoke billows after a small touring plane crashed over the San Donato Milanese district in Milan, Italy, 03 October 2021. EPA-EFE/Daniel Dal Zennaro

Via ANSA