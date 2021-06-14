Skriniar lifts Slovakia to 2-1 win over 10-man Poland

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Milan Skriniar’s second-half goal earned Slovakia a 2-1 win over 10-man Poland in their opening Euro 2020 Group E match on Monday.

Skriniar beat Wojciech Szczesny with a low drive in the 69th minute, capitalising on the sending-off of Polish midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak following a second booking for a challenge on Jakub Hromada.

Poland’s woes began in the 18th minute when a strike by Robert Mak bounced off Szczesny’s near post and slipped into the net after hitting the goalkeeper. The Poles equalised seconds after halftime through Karol Linetty, a surprise starter in Paulo Sousa’s team.

Slovakia’s win put them top of Group E, with Sweden and Spain meeting in their opening match later on Monday in Seville.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Photo Marek Hamsik (C) of Slovakia celebrates with teammates next to Robert Lewandowski (L) of Poland after the UEFA EURO 2020 group E preliminary round soccer match between Poland and Slovakia in St. Petersburg, Russia, 14 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Anatoly Maltsev / POOL