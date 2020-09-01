Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Sliema murder suspect appears in court

L-Orizzont reports that Daniel Muka, believed to be the mastermind behind the Sliema double murder, appeared in court on Monday. The compilation of evidence against the suspect will begin on Thursday.

The paper carries an interview with General Workers Union secretary general Josef Bugeja who said that a new economy needs new working conditions that protect workers’ rights, including those working in the gig economy.

Another story says that activists and NGO are calling on European countries to allow immigrants to enter their borders. A group of migrants have been aboard the rescue ship Sea Watch for 10 days, another group for three weeks.

