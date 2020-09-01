Malta: Sliema murder suspect appears in court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that Daniel Muka, believed to be the mastermind behind the Sliema double murder, appeared in court on Monday. The compilation of evidence against the suspect will begin on Thursday.

The paper carries an interview with General Workers Union secretary general Josef Bugeja who said that a new economy needs new working conditions that protect workers’ rights, including those working in the gig economy.

Another story says that activists and NGO are calling on European countries to allow immigrants to enter their borders. A group of migrants have been aboard the rescue ship Sea Watch for 10 days, another group for three weeks.

