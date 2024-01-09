Slovak ruling coalition’s Pellegrini to run for president, sets vote for March

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Slovak parliament speaker Peter Pellegrini on Monday called a presidential election for March and April this year and said he planned to run to replace retiring pro-western liberal opponent Zuzana Caputova.

Pellegrini, who under the constitution calls election dates, said the first round would be held on March 23, and the second round runoff, to be held in the likely case that no candidate wins outright majority, on April 6.

The vote is likely to be a showdown between the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Robert Fico and independent candidates who are closer to the liberal opposition.

The EU and NATO country’s presidents do not wield much day-to-day power, but they can veto laws or challenge them in the constitutional court. A victory by Pellegrini, leader of the government Hlas (Voice) party, would solidify the coalition’s grip on power.”If the party leadership agrees my candidacy and all requirements are met, then…I will announce my candidacy on Jan. 19,” Pellegrini said after announcing the election dates at a news conference.

Main opponents so far are former foreign minister in the previous government Ivan Korcok, 59, and an international diplomat and foreign minister from Fico’s past more pro-western era, Jan Kubis, 71.

Opinion polls have shown Pellegrini, 48, would have an edge over others in a hypothetical second round. Further candidates may yet appear, including from nationalists in the government camp.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group