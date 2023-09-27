Slovakia’s liberal PS party edges ahead before Sept 30 election – AKO poll

Sept 27 (Reuters) – The Slovak liberal party Progresivne Slovensko edged marginally ahead of the SMER-SSD of former prime minister Robert Fico in the final poll from AKO agency before a Sept. 30 election, highlighting a tight race.
The poll, published on Wednesday and carried out for TV JOJ, put Progresivne Slovensko (Progressive Slovakia – PS) ahead of all parties at 18.0% support. SMER-SSD, which has seen its lead dissipate in the past month, polled at 17.7%, dropping 1.7 percentage points from mid-September.
The AKO poll was conducted among 1,000 participants between Sept. 20 and Sept. 26.
It showed the two leading parties each winning 30 seats in the 150-member parliament, both well short of a majority and needing to count on coalition partners to govern. However, the coalition-building path was highly unclear, with the third-leading party HLAS still not committed to any other party and several parties around thresholds for winning seats.
The election is coming early after a centre-right coalition government fell apart last year and a caretaker administration took over in May.
SMER-SSD, which still lead in two other polls published in the past day, is seeking to return after a three-year hiatus. It is led by three-time prime minister Fico, who is pledging to defend national interests and end military support for Ukraine in its fight against a Russian invasion.
The pro-western Progressive Slovakia party’s leader Michal Simecka has warned such a policy reversal would mean a turn closer to Russia and a threat of isolation for Slovakia.
|SMER-SSD
|HLAS
|Progresivne Slovensko
|SaS
|OLANO-led coalition
|Republika
|KDH
|SME RODINA
|SNS
|DEMOKRATI
|27-Sep-23
|17.7
|15.0
|18.0
|7.3
|9.4
|5.4
|6.1
|5.1
|6.0
|4.3
|14-Sep-23
|19.4
|15.1
|18.2
|7.4
|7.0
|5.2
|6.0
|5.3
|6.0
|3.5
|17-Aug-23
|19.2
|15.0
|17.8
|6.6
|7.2
|6.3
|6.2
|5.7
|5.9
|2.9
|1-Aug-23
|19.9
|15.2
|16.4
|6.6
|6.7
|6.7
|6.0
|6.1
|5.8
|2.2
|Jul-23
|18.1
|16.5
|15.4
|7.6
|7.2
|6.8
|5.9
|6.2
|5.1
|2.2
|Jun-23
|19.0
|17.2
|14.4
|7.8
|7.1
|7.0
|6.5
|6.2
|4.7
|2.8
|May-23
|18.0
|16.5
|14.3
|8.3
|7.4
|6.9
|6.6
|5.6
|4.4
|3.4
|Apr-23
|17.9
|16.3
|14.1
|8.3
|5.8
|6.6
|6.4
|7.1
|4.3
|4.1
|Mar-23
|17.6
|16.1
|15.1
|8.1
|5.0
|6.8
|6.7
|6.8
|4.2
|4.9
|Feb-23
|16.3
|18.9
|13.7
|7.9
|7.3
|6.6
|6.9
|7.1
|4.0
|Jan-23
|15.9
|17.6
|13.2
|9.1
|8.7
|7.3
|6.2
|6.8
|4.1
|Dec-22
|16.1
|20.2
|11.8
|9.9
|8.0
|6.6
|5.5
|7.7
|4.0
|Nov-22
|16.0
|19.5
|11.5
|10.8
|7.5
|6.3
|6.1
|6.9
|4.2
|Oct-22
|16.1
|19.1
|11.2
|11.5
|8.1
|6.6
|5.8
|7.7
|4.1
|Sep-22
|15.0
|19.3
|10.0
|12.9
|7.9
|5.2
|6.2
|7.6
|4.2
NOTE: threshold for parties to win seats is 5% and 7% for coalitions
Party descriptions:
* SMER-SSD- Direction-Slovak Social Democracy (leftist party of three-time prime minister Robert Fico)
* HLAS- Voice (leftist party of former prime minister Peter Pellegrini who split from SMER)
* Progresivne Slovensko- Progressive Slovakia (liberal party)
* SaS-Sloboda a Solidarita- Freedom and Solidary (liberal former ruling party)
* OLANO- Ordinary People and Independent Personalities-OLANO (centrist, anti-graft former ruling party)
* Republika- Republic (far-right party)
* KDH- Christian Democrat Movement (Christian conservative party)
* SME RODINA- We Are Family (centrist former ruling party)
* SNS- Slovak National Party (nationalist party)
* DEMOKRATI- Democrats (centrist, pro-European party led by former prime minister Eduard Heger)
Photo: Slovak liberal party Progresivne Slovensko leader Michal Simecka