Slovakia’s populist ex-PM Fico seals coalition deal for new government

Slovak former prime minister Robert Fico and his SMER-SSD party signed a coalition deal on Monday to form a new government expected to go slow on cutting high deficits and scale back military support to neighbour Ukraine.

Fico, a three-time prime minister last in power in 2018, won an election on Sept. 30 with pledges to halt military aid to Ukraine, while taking a hard line on rising illegal migration and a surge in prices.

He has backed peace talks for Ukraine as it battles Russia’s invasion – a line similar to that of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban but rejected by Kyiv and its Western allies, who say this would only encourage Russian aggression.

Fico’s leftist, populist SMER-SSD (Direction-Slovak Social Democracy) struck a deal last week with the centre-left HLAS (Voice) and nationalist Slovak National Party (SNS) to join together, holding 79 out of 150 seats in parliament.

The pact signed on Monday, which can lead to the government’s appointment by the president, agreed the breakdown of positions in a cabinet, giving SMER the defence, finance, foreign and justice ministries.

HLAS, whose presence could blunt any hard policy shifts in the proposed government, will get parliament’s speaker role.

Slovakia, a European Union and NATO member, has seen growth slow in the past year. With higher spending needs amid rising prices, it is also facing the highest budget deficit in the euro zone in 2023, at more than twice the bloc’s 3%-of-gross-domestic-product ceiling.

Fico said he wanted fiscal consolidation not to adversely affect social standards and to have space for investments, signalling it would rein in public finances more slowly than what the outgoing caretaker government has recommended.

“Slovakia needs to support economic growth,” he told a news conference.

Fico said other priorities would include boosting living standards and a foreign policy that is unaltered with respect to the central European country’s EU and NATO membership – but focused on protecting national interests.

He told reporters that what he called the era of non-governmental groups running the country was over.

Fico has a tense relationship with President Zuzana Caputova, whom he has called a U.S. puppet standing for interests of U.S. financier and philanthropist George Soros. Caputova has sued Fico for spreading lies about her.

The new government deal dashed hopes for the liberal opposition to get HLAS – whose third-place finish in the election left it as kingmaker – to join forces.

In Poland the liberal, pro-EU opposition looked on track on Monday to form the next government after exit polls in elections there left the ruling nationalists without a likely majority.

via Reuters

