Slovenian Prime Minister congratulates Trump on ‘victory’

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa congratulated Donald Trump on what he described in a tweet as a clear victory in the U.S. presidential election, becoming the first European Union leader to do so.
“It’s pretty clear that American people have elected @realDonaldTrump @Mike_Pence for #4moreyears,” said the leader of the tiny Alpine country, which is homeland of first lady Melania Trump.
“More delays and facts denying from #MSM, bigger the final triumph for #POTUS,” tweeted Jansa, a rightist politician who had supported Trump ahead of the U.S. vote. “Congratulations @GOP for strong results across the #US.”