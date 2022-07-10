Soaring temperatures prompt warnings of extreme weather and forest fires

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Forest fires in Portugal have left 29 people injured, as temperatures are predicted to reach up to 45C (113F) in parts of the country from Tuesday.

On Saturday, the country recorded 125 fires, the highest number in a single day this year, with around 1,500 firefighters currently fighting three big blazes.

Portugal’s government declared a state of alert across the country, from Monday to Friday 15 July.

Next week’s weather has caused further concerns due to high temperatures.

From Tuesday, the Portuguese weather agency predicts temperatures of up to 45C (113F) in Alentejo – the region between Lisbon and the Algarve – with the rest of the country expecting temperatures in the high 30Cs and low 40Cs.

The agency added that winds of almost 40mph are also expected in several regions.

Last month, many areas of western Europe faced unseasonably hot temperatures, with wildfires breaking out in countries like Spain and experts linking the abnormally hot period for Europe to climate change.

Portuguese president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, has cancelled his trip to a United Nations meeting in New York next week.

While a few small villages in Portugal were evacuated on Saturday, only a few homes faced damage.

Portuguese prime minister, Antonio Costa, has asked the public on Twitter to avoid using fire or heavy machinery, due to the risk of more fires.

Portugal has faced multiple forest fires over the last few years due to high temperatures.

Firefighters work to battle the forest fires in Freixianda, Ourem, Portugal. Portugal on 08 July surpassed the highest number of wildfires burning in 2022, the National Authority for Emergency and Civil Protection (ANEPC) announced. A total of 121 wildfires were announced burning so far, and the authority called on people to take special care in the face of the heat expected to become worsening. EPA-EFE/PAULO CUNHA

Via Sky News