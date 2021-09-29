Soft-spoken Kishida to become Japan’s next PM after party vote

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former foreign minister Fumio Kishida won on Wednesday a race to lead Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), virtually ensuring that he will succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in the post within days.

Kishida, said on Wednesday he wanted to show his party was capable of listening to people.

In an acceptance speech, Kishida vowed to show the transformed party to people in the upcoming general elections, while continuing with a fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo: Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida . EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK