Soldiers, police officers next in line for Covid19 jab

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Members of the law enforcement forces began receiving their vaccination against Covid-19. Soldiers are getting their jab by members of the medical team of the Armed Forces of Malta at their headquarters in Luqa.

Thousands of workers will be vaccinated in this phase, including police, soldiers, Kordin Correctional Facility officers, Civil Protection Department firefighters, community officials and workers who work in the immigration sector.

During a visit to the Malta Armed Forces medical center, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne thanked all law enforcement for their work during the pandemic. “You have all stood shoulder to shoulder with us during difficult times,” said the Deputy Prime Minister.

He also thanked the Army for the way they are doing their part when the vaccine arrives in our country, and now also for administering the vaccine to the Armed Forces.

CorporateDispatchPRO – Beyond Headlines About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust. Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first

Like this: Like Loading...