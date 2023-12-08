Some 40% of cars in Italy are over 15 years old

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Around four out of 10 of the cars on Italy’s roads are over 15 years old, according to a study released by motoring association ACI and the Caracciolo Foundation.

The report said having so many old vehicles in circulation was a problem on the safety and environment fronts.

It said having a younger fleet of cars would reduce both greenhouse-gas emissions and accidents.

The report said, for example, that if all cars had had new safety technologies, 28% of frontal collisions, 21% of side collisions and 11% of accidents involving pedestrians could have been prevented over the last 10 years.

It added that electric cars were “still a luxury for too many people” and only 14% planned to buy one in the next 10 years.

Via ANSA

