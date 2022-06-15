Some 5.6 million people in absolute poverty in Italy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy’s statistic agency ISTAT said Wednesday that 5.6 million people in Italy were living in conditions of absolute poverty in 2021, adding that this meant the scale of the problem remained at the record level registered the previous year.



The national statistics agency said 9.4% of the population was in absolute poverty, the same level as in 2020.



It said 1.4 million minors, 14.2% of the population under 18, were living in conditions of poverty.



It said 1.9 million households in Italy were in absolute poverty.

PHOTO: A beggar among people walking the streets in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

Via ANSA