Some crew on the first cruise ship to dock in Greece test positive for Covid

1 Min Read
In Greece, a dozen crew members on the first cruise ship to dock after the coronavirus lockdown have tested positive, the coastguard said on Monday.

The Maltese-flagged Mein Schiff 6 operated by German travel giant TUI, with 922 passengers on board, is currently moored off the Aegean island of Milos, a coastguard spokeswoman said.

The positive results surfaced after tests on 150 among the crew’s 666 crew members, she said.

“They are assistant staff,” the spokeswoman said. “They have been isolated on board, and we are awaiting instructions from the public health agency on where the ship is to sail.”

The TUI ship was the first to return to Greek waters after lockdown measures imposed in March, local operators said, docking at Iraklio in mid-September.

