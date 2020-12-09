Some of those involved in killing of Iranian nuclear scientist arrested, official says

Reading Time: < 1 minute
DUBAI (Reuters) – Some of those involved in the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist last month have been arrested, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker, said on Tuesday, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA.
“The perpetrators of this assassination, some of whom have been identified and even arrested by the security services, will not escape justice,” ISNA quoted Amir-Abdollahian as telling Iran’s Arabic-language Al Alam TV.
(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese)
9th December 2020
DUBAI (Reuters) - Some of those involved in the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month have been arrested, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker, said on Tuesday, according to the semi-official news...
9th December 2020
BEIJING (Reuters) - China summoned the acting top U.S. diplomat in Beijing on Tuesday to protest U.S. sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong, and vowed to take "reciprocal" retaliation.
The United States on Monday imposed financial sanctio...
9th December 2020
GENEVA (Reuters) - Many countries will miss a deadline to submit updated climate action plans by 2020 as mandated by the Paris climate pact due to COVID-19 delays, a U.N. report said on Tuesday.
Compliance with the commitment to upgrade climate a...
9th December 2020
Following intensive and constructive work over the past weeks by the EU and the UK, the two co-chairs announced their agreement in principle on all issues, in particular with regard to the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland.
The co-chairs o...
9th December 2020
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey urged the European Union on Tuesday to use "common sense" to end a row over natural gas exploration that has fanned territorial disputes in the eastern Mediterranean and drawn a threat of sanctions from EU leaders.
Speak...
9th December 2020
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's Supreme Court has upheld a death sentence against a dissident journalist who was captured in 2019 after years in exile in France, the judiciary said on Tuesday.
The decision was condemned by France and human rights groups....
9th December 2020
ROME (Reuters) - Former Vatican treasurer Cardinal George Pell said the world's smallest state risked slowly "going broke" unless it tamed ballooning deficits, and expressed hope his successor would be spared the resistance to reform that he said th...
9th December 2020
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Social curbs in the Netherlands will be extended through the end-of-year holidays due to stubbornly high COVID-19 infection rates, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.
Rutte made the announcement after figures sh...
8th December 2020
Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
Stay informed daily with
http://www.cde.news
, for local perspective with a global outlook.
Volunteers serve warm food to poor and homeless people in a cit...
8th December 2020
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State who ranks second to the pope in the Catholic Church hierarchy, went into hospital on Tuesday for a scheduled operation on his prostate, the Vatican said.
A statement...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related