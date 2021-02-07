‘Soul’ Nears $100M international screening earnings

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yahoo Finance – Disney/Pixar’s Soul continues to shine overseas with a $96.2M after seven frames. In 11 markets this session, the Pete Docter-helmed original added $6.9M to its international box office kitty with No. 1s again in Russia and Korea. In China, it has surpassed Incredibles 2to become the market’s 2nd highest-grossing Pixar title ever.

Warner Bros’ Denzel Washington-starrer The Little Things picked up $1.4M in 21 overseas markets during the sophomore session. Russia is the only major in the mix and dropped just 29% from opening. Ukraine launched this frame at No. 1, though there was no holdover business in Saudi Arabia where cinemas shut for 10 days beginning this past Thursday. The offshore total is now $5.2M for $13M worldwide. Australia is the next major, on February 18.

DreamWorks Animation/Universal’s The Croods: A New Age added $800K in 17 markets to lift the offshore cume to $101.7M. Globally, the sequel has now grossed $147.7M with more markets to come once cinemas reopen in Europe. The top play is still China with $53.7M, followed by Australia’s $15.6M.

Through Sunday, WB/DC’s Wonder Woman 1984 has an international running cume of $114.2M with $154.5M global after a $653K overseas weekend.

