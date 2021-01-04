UPDATED: South African Covid variant could be resistant to vaccine

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The coronavirus variant circulating in South Africa could be resistant to the vaccine, a leading expert has suggested but stressed that it could take just six weeks to develop a new jab if one was needed.

Sir John Bell, regius professor of Medicine at the University of Oxford, said his “gut feeling” was that the vaccines already on stream would be effective against the new UK strain, which was first identified in Kent.

But he added: “I don’t know about the South African strain – I think that’s a big question mark.”

South Africa was put into lockdown last week after President Cyril Ramaphosa said the new variant, 501.V2, appeared to be “more contagious” than the virus that circulated in the first wave.

Sir John added that although there was no data yet on whether it increases severity, “it’s increased the infectiousness, probably by increasing its ability to bind to the human cells”.

Asked whether current Covid-19 vaccines would be able to tackle both the UK and South African variants, he said the Oxford University team was currently assessing this and there was still “room to manoeuvre” because the vaccines worked “much better than any of us thought they were going to”.

“I think it’s unlikely that these mutations will turn off the effects of vaccines entirely – I think they’ll still have a residual effect,” he said, adding that it was “perfectly possible” to make new vaccines in a matter of weeks if necessary.

Meanwhile, scientists are not fully confident that COVID-19 vaccines will work on a new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa, ITV’s political editor said on Monday, citing an unidentified scientific adviser to the British government.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said earlier on Monday that he was incredibly worried about the new variant.

“According to one of the government’s scientific advisers, the reason for Matt Hancock’s ‘incredible worry’ about the South African Covid-19 variant is that they are not as confident the vaccines will be as effective against it as they are for the UK’s variant,” ITV political editor Robert Peston said.

Main Photo: A nurse prepares to administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the ‘Sotiria’ hospital, in Athens, Greece. EPA-EFE/VAIOS CHASIALIS

Via Reuters/ The Telegraph

Like this: Like Loading...