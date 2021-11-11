South Africa’s last white president, FW de Klerk, dies in hospital

Reading Time: < 1 minute

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 11 (Reuters) – South Africa’s last white president Frederik Willem (FW) de Klerk died on Thursday morning at his home in Cape Town, the FW de Klerk Foundation said in a statement.

“Former President FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer,” the statement said.

De Klerk, 85, headed South Africa’s white minority government until 1994, when Nelson Mandela’s African National Congress party swept to power.

He shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Mandela, but his role in the transition to democracy remains highly contested more than 20 years after the end of apartheid.

He was diagnosed in March with mesothelioma, a cancer that affects the tissue lining the lungs.

“He is survived by his wife Elita, his children Jan and Susan and his grandchildren,” the foundation said, adding that the family would in due course make an announcement regarding funeral arrangements.Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Wendell Roelf; Editing by Emma Rumney and Jon Boyle

Photo – (FILE) An undated file photo of Former South African President Nelson Mandela (R) talking to incumbent State President FW de Klerk (L) at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa. EPA/STR