South Africa’s Ramaphosa has COVID-19 but symptoms mild

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, but was showing mild symptoms, the presidency said.

“The President started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour of former Deputy President FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier today,” the statement said.

“The President, who is fully vaccinated, is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week,” it added.

(Reporting by Tim Cocks, Editing by William Maclean)

Photo – South African president Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during the state memorial service for former president Frederik Willem de Klerk in Cape Town, South Africa, 12 December 2021. Former South African president and Nobel Peace laureate Frederik Willem de Klerk passed away on 11 November 2021 at the age of 85. A state memorial was held in his honour attended by South African president Cyril Ramaphosa amongst other dignitaries. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA