South Korea coach Bento heralds Son’s Golden Boot success

South Korea coach Paulo Bento hailed Son Heung-min’s Golden Boot-winning performance as a landmark moment for football in the country after the Tottenham Hotspur forward ended the season as the Premier League’s joint top scorer with Mohamed Salah.

Son, the first Asian player to top the English Premier League’s scoring charts, netted twice on Sunday to join Liverpool’s Salah on 23 goals for the season as Spurs defeated Norwich City 5-0 to secure a berth in the Champions League.

“I think that is a good achievement for him, all of us would like to congratulate him,” said Bento.

“It’s important for himself, but also important for the team as well as for Korean football.

“It was an achievement that helped the team to reach an important goal, that is to play next season in the Champions League, and this is the most important.

“All of us are happy for him.”

Son has been in blistering form throughout the season and also helped his homeland qualify for the World Cup, scoring four times during the final round of Asia’s preliminaries as Bento’s side booked their berth in Qatar.

via Reuters