South Korea ends World Scout Jamboree early as typhoon looms

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The organisers of the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea have ended the event early because of an incoming typhoon.

Several countries including the UK had already left the international event, blaming high temperatures and poor sanitary conditions at the camp.

UK Scouts chief executive Matt Hyde said he felt let down by organisers and UK activities had been set back years. The site had become a health risk, he told the BBC.

Attended by more than 40,000 young people, the World Scout Jamboree has been plagued by problems from the very start. Hundreds had fallen ill amid 35C (95F) heat, with scouts from the UK among those affected by heat exhaustion.

The British group of 4,500 people, the largest in attendance, arrived at the campsite in Saemangeum near the town of Buan last week but were transferred to hotels in the capital Seoul on Saturday. The US and Singapore have also already pulled their teams from the campsite.

World Scout Jamboree organisers said on Monday that the South Korean government told them it was no longer safe to hold the event, adding that details of the planned departure and venues that will host those who have remained in Saemangeum will be provided.

Typhoon Khanun, which has already forced evacuations and cut off power to thousands in Japan, is forecast to reach South Korea’s southern Jeolla province on Thursday.

Attendees of the 25th World Scout Jamboree in the Saemangeum reclamation area in Buan, North Jeolla Province, on South Korea’s west coast . EPA-EFE/YONHAP

Read more via BBC

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group