Spain and Sweden detect first new-coronavirus strain cases

CDE / Reuters / Euronews – France, Spain and Sweden detected their first cases of the new coronavirus strain that prompted fresh lockdown measures in Britain and global travel bans, authorities said.

All are linked to recent UK travel.

Sweden became the latest EU country to diagnose a case of the new variant on Saturday. The new variant of coronavirus linked to a rapid rise in infections in Britain has been detected in Sweden after a traveller from the United Kingdom became ill and tested positive, the Swedish Health Agency said on Saturday. Health Agency official Sara Byfors told a news conference the traveller had been isolating and that no further positive cases had so far been detected. The unidentified traveller was staying in Sormland, south of Stockholm, according to Signe Makitalo, a regional infection control doctor. The new variant is thought to be more transmissible than others currently circulating.

“The person that tested positive with the virus travelled to Sormland from Great Britain for a visit over Christmas,” Makitalo said, adding that the risk of further contagion from the case was considered extremely limited.

Four confirmed cases were found in Madrid for the first time in Spain, the regional government said Saturday. All four had recently arrived from the UK.

Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy and Germany as well as other places outside Europe, have also reported cases in the past few days. have also reported cases of the new variant, which British authorities said appears 70% more contagious.

