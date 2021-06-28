Spain re-imposes PCR tests or vaccination proof for British tourists

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British tourists travelling to Spain will now need a negative PCR test or proof of vaccination to visit.

It comes just days after the Balearic Islands, which include holiday hotspots Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca. were placed on the “green list” for travel.

The Independent reports that despite Thursday’s traffic light travel update where the Balearic Islands were placed on the UK’s green watchlist, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez said today it would reimpose the testing requirement for outbound travellers who have not been fully vaccinated.

