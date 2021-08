Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spanish retail sales rose 0.1% in July from a year earlier on a calendar-adjusted basis, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Monday.

The June figure was revised to a 1.2% increase from a preliminary rise of 1.4% released a month ago, INE said.

Photo: A supermarket employee disinfects shopping carts and baskets in L’Hospitalet, northeastern Spain. EPA-EFE/TONI ALBIR