Health workers from the Nostra Senyora de Mertixell Hospital receive the first batch of vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Andorra.

Spain has signed an agreement with Andorra to sell them a total of 30,000 COVID-19 vaccines. According to Spanish Health Minister Illa, this is an exercise of ‘responsibility and solidarity’ with small countries that can’t sign deals with pharmaceutical companies.

Via EPA/EFE FERNANDO GALINDO

