Spain sizzles through first heatwave of the summer as temperatures reach 44 C

Some took refuge near fountains, while others headed for reservoirs to cool off, as Spaniards sweltered through the first heatwave of the year on Sunday.

Temperatures rose to 44 degrees Celsius (111 Fahrenheit) in Murcia, in southeastern Spain, according to the Spanish meteorological office.

Men cooled off at Conde del Guadalhorce reservoir, in El Chorro, near Ardales, southern Spain, where the temperature reached 40C.

Photo: A couple takes a selfie in front of a thermometer that marks 40 Celsius degrees in Cordoba, southern Spain. EPA-EFE/Salas