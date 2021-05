Reading Time: < 1 minute

FT – Spain has sent Brussels its landmark plan to spend €140bn from the EU coronavirus recovery fund as Pedro Sánchez’s government seeks to respond to criticism that it has centralised control over the money and that the immediate economic impact may be less than hoped.

The Financial Times reports the Socialist prime minister arguing that the plan will transform the country’s economy in the same way that Spain’s entry into the European Community did in 1986.

Financial Times

