Spain to hold special cabinet meeting to extend state of emergency

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spain will hold a special cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss a new state of emergency after regions urged government action to allow them to impose curfews to help tackle its escalating COVID-19 outbreak.

Ten of Spain’s 17 regions including Asturias, Castilla-La Mancha and the Basque Country had called on the government to decree a state of emergency, which would allow them to limit people’s movements.

In a statement on Saturday the government said it had on Friday offered to convene the meeting. “The proposal has been welcomed positively by the majority of regions, who have requested it”, the statement said.

Meanwhile the Valencia region announced its own curfew from Saturday night until Dec. 9. Regional President Ximo Puig said the curfew, between midnight and 6am, would be covered by a law on procedural measures to deal with COVID-19 which “implicitly” states that such measures could be taken without the need for a state of emergency.

While many regions favour some form of curfew, the Madrid region opposes it, a stance which has so far prevented a nationwide decision.

