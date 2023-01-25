Spain tries to tackle increase in fatal violence against women

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Spanish government has called a second emergency meeting of domestic violence experts in less than a month after the murders of six women and a young girl since the start of January, and as it considers a plan to let abused women know if their partners have been convicted of violent offences.

The crisis committee was last assembled after the murders of 11 women in December.

On Monday, a 45-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter were murdered in the north-western Spanish province of Valladolid. Their killings came five days after a 38-year-old woman was murdered in the Catalan province of Lleida.

The latest deaths bring the number of women murdered by their partners or ex-partners to 1,188 since 2003, when the government began recording such murders. Over the same period, 49 children have been murdered in domestic violence attacks. In 2022, 49 women were killed by their partner or ex-partner, while 43 women died in such attacks in 2021.

“So far this January, six women and an eight-year-old girl have been murdered by sexist violence,” Spain’s equality minister, Irene Montero, tweeted on Monday afternoon.

“The equality ministry is calling a crisis committee meeting at 10am this Friday to analyse each case in detail, to find out what went wrong, to improve coordination – and to make sure we always get there in time.” The meeting will be attended by officials from the equality, interior and justice ministries, and by representatives from Spain’s self-governing regions.

Faced with a sharp increase in such murders, Spain’s Socialist-led government is studying proposals that would permit the authorities to inform women who are victims of domestic violence of their partners’ previous convictions.

