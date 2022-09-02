Spain’s August jobless rises 1.40% from July to 2.92 million

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sept 2 (Reuters) – The number of people in Spain registering as jobless in Spain rose by 1.40% in August from a month earlier, or by 40,428 people, leaving 2.92 million people out of work, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Friday.

The number of jobless people typically rises in August and the figure last month was the lowest that month since 2008, the ministry said.

Spain added 62,135 net jobs during the month to 20.17 million net jobs, according to seasonally adjusted data, a separate report from Social Security Ministry showed.

(Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk, editing by Inti Landauro)