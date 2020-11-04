Spain’s October jobless rises by 1.31% m/m to 3.8 mln

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
The number of people in Spain registering as jobless rose by 1.31% in October from a month earlier, or by 49,558 people, leaving 3.83 million people out of work, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Wednesday.
The number of unemployed people had dipped by 0.69% in September thanks to a hiring spree in education and the civil service, which offset some of the destructive effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
There were about 648,348 more jobless people in Spain in October than in the same month in 2019.