Spain’s scandal-hit former king Juan Carlos postpones second trip home

Spain’s former king has decided to postpone a second visit home since he established residence abroad after his reputation was tarnished by financial scandal, Spanish news agency EFE reported.

Juan Carlos, 84, returned to his country last month for the first time in nearly two years to attend a sailing event in northwest Spain. At that time the mayor of Sanxenxo said that the ex-monarch was planning to come back for another sailing event in the town this month.

But according to EFE and other Spanish media, Juan Carlos has decided not to return for the second time in as many months for “private reasons.” He resides in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates.

PHOTO – Spain’s Emeritus King Juan Carlos I (C) arrives at Sanxenxo, Galicia, northern Spain, 19 May 2022, for a visit to the country after 21 months living in Abu Dhabi. This is the first time Emeritus Spanish King Juan Carlos visited the country after he left amid a scandal of alleged corruption investigations. EPA-EFE/Lavandeira Jr

