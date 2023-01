Reading Time: < 1 minute

Jan 26 (Reuters) – Spain’s unemployment rate rose to 12.87% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 12.67% three months earlier, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast Spain’s unemployment rate would fall to 12.50%. The rate was 13.33% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

