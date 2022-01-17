Spanish police arrest ‘Spanish Pablo Escobar of heroin’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spanish police on Sunday said they had arrested the leading figure in heroin smuggling to the country, smashing the organization he led for years.

Referred to by investigators as the “Spanish Pablo Escobar of heroin,” the ringleader had his base in the central city of Toledo and made “large imports” from the Netherlands. He would then distribute it to parts of central and western Spain, according to the police.

Officers raided eight properties in the cities of Madrid, Toledo and Caceres and arrested nine other people — seven men and three women.

The operation was one of the largest seizures in recent years, with police confiscating some 55 kilograms (over 120 pounds) of heroin.

The main suspect was said to be closely linked to a global drug ring directed by a Turkish citizen from Istanbul, known as “The Paralytic.”

